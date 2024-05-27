Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,524,000 after purchasing an additional 96,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,463,000 after buying an additional 72,193 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.96. 927,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,864. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average is $121.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

