Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.48

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 56523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.2874728 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortuna Silver Mines

In other news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. Insiders sold a total of 91,516 shares of company stock worth $634,632 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.