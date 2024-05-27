Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 357.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,428.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,142,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $439.04. The stock had a trading volume of 362,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

