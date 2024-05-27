Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

CCI stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

