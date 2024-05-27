Glassman Wealth Services Buys New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WTW traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $253.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,692. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.