Glassman Wealth Services Grows Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,093,652 shares of company stock worth $2,893,105,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Read Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $34.19. 5,208,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,250. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.