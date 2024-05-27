Glassman Wealth Services Has $102,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,665,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.