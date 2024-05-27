Glassman Wealth Services Has $119,000 Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 314.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in CAVA Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.93. 3,402,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,022. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 over the last three months.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

