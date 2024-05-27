Glassman Wealth Services Has $127,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $444,487,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6,362.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 103.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $48,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.65. 2,161,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,787. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

