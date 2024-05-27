Glassman Wealth Services Has $54,000 Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,136,000 after buying an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after buying an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,688.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after buying an additional 357,481 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.14. 497,103 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

