Glassman Wealth Services Has $63,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Block were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Block by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Block by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

