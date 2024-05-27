Glassman Wealth Services Has $68,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,597,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 743,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $74.27. 245,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

