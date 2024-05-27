Glassman Wealth Services Invests $74,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.
Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FELC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.62. 288,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,288. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04.
Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile
The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.
