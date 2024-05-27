Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Shell were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Shell alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shell by 162.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 188.7% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.