Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 1,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 272.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $69.72. 2,074,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,074. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

