Glassman Wealth Services Purchases New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,475. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

