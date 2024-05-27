Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,009. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,324 shares of company stock valued at $51,386,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

