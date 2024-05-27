Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AppLovin were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 2,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Shares of APP stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.15. 5,051,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,722,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,624,224. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

