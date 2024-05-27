Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,000 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after acquiring an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,661,000 after acquiring an additional 510,708 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,001,000 after acquiring an additional 514,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 235,766 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.87. 2,219,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,136. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.