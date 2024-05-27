Glassman Wealth Services Sells 129 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.96. 661,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.59. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

