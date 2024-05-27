Glassman Wealth Services Sells 202 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,786,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.65. The company had a trading volume of 724,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,041. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.21. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

