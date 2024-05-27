Glassman Wealth Services Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENI traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.19. 47,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,555. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

