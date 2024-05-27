Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Holdings Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Tobam grew its holdings in Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3,063.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,436 shares of company stock worth $1,510,952. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

