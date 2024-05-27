Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,708 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 853.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HLN opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

