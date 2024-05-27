Head-To-Head Survey: Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) versus Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) and Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Golden Arrow Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials 0.34% -12.16% -10.78% Golden Arrow Merger N/A -22.43% -24.61%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials $28.81 million 4.83 $23.80 million $0.00 -94,560.00 Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

This table compares Origin Materials and Golden Arrow Merger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Origin Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Arrow Merger.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Origin Materials and Golden Arrow Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 1 0 2.33 Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Materials currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 534.52%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Golden Arrow Merger.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Golden Arrow Merger on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

(Get Free Report)

Origin Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products. Origin Materials, Inc. is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Golden Arrow Merger

(Get Free Report)

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.