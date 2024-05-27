Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3,725.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after buying an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,267,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HLT opened at $203.24 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.43 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

