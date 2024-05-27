Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,845 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.68% of Hologic worth $114,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Hologic Stock Down 0.3 %

HOLX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.80. 1,303,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

