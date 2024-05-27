Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 90,926 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,926 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $129,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.07. 997,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

