Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of Roper Technologies worth $135,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $544.66. The company had a trading volume of 369,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.84.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

