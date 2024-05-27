Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,273 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of IQVIA worth $111,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.1 %

IQV traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $229.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.13 and its 200 day moving average is $228.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

Get Our Latest Report on IQVIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.