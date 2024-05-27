Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $123.35 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,297 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.27% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $123,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $87.98. 1,786,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,707 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,814. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

