Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 806,649 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.37% of Crown Castle worth $186,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.9 %

CCI traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.