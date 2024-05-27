Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.42% of Discover Financial Services worth $118,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.22. 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.08. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

