Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.39.

HUM stock opened at $349.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

