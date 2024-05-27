Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 156,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 94,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Indiva Stock Up 8.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

