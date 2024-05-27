Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,374 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,095,000 after buying an additional 233,288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,774 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 861.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:PJUL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.55. 46,818 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $767.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.