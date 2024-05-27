Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

POCT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,889 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $620.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.