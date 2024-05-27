Insider Buying: Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$493,550.00.

Shares of APM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,782. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$1.08. The company has a market cap of C$152.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

