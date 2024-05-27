Insider Buying: Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Director Tania M. Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00.
Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$26.25. 8,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.76. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 12 month low of C$22.10 and a 12 month high of C$32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 92.68%.
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
