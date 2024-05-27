Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Raised by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $180.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.72. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $298.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

