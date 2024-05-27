Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,660 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after purchasing an additional 550,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,378,000 after purchasing an additional 481,891 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,786,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,011. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

