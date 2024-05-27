Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 2,028 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $118,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 27.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,781. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $590.16. 571,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $624.86 and its 200-day moving average is $584.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

