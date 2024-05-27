Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 3,138 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $864.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.44.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $128.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,032.90. 949,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,677. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $1,036.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $873.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $796.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

