Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

TXN stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,185. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $203.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.