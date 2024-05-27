Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 120,993 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corning alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.28. 2,763,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,290. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.