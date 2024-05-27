Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.