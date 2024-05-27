Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 960.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,639 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.