Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,469 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after buying an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,107. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

