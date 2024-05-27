Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 291.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MLM traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $579.16. 283,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,233. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.