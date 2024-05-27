Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.2 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.21. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

